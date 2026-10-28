WNBA draft lottery set for Nov. 15, with Houston and Toronto tied for best odds at No. 1 pick

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will have its annual draft lottery on Nov. 15, with Houston and Toronto having the best chances to get the No. 1 pick and potentially JuJu Watkins.

The Comets, who were formerly the Connecticut Sun, have a 33% chance of getting the top choice. Toronto has the same chance. Houston finished 1-2 against Toronto in the 2026 season so the Comets can't fall further than the No. 3 pick. Toronto is guaranteed at least the No. 4 choice at the WNBA draft that will take place on April 12.

Washington has the third-best chance at getting the No. 1 pick, as the Mystics possess the Chicago Sky's first-round choice after a trade. The Mystics have a 16% chance at winning the lottery. Seattle (9.3%), Portland (5.2%) and Los Angeles (3.6% ) are next. The Sparks also own the rights to the Phoenix Mercury's pick.

Toronto and Portland's chances were based off their one year in the league. The other five teams' draft odds were based off their records for the previous two seasons.

The draft will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nov. 15 following the UConn-Louisville women's basketball game.

Watkins is coming back from an ACL injury that sidelined her for all of last season. She could come back for another season at USC next year. Other top players who could enter the draft include Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and Madison Booker of Texas.

The NCAA is allowing players a fifth year of eligibility to play, so it's not certain who will enter the draft yet.

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