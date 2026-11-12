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Wofford defeats Voorhees 91-47

The home team defeated the visiting squad 91-47; the decisive victory improves the winning team to a 2-2 record

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Wofford defeats Voorhees 91-47
Wofford defeats Voorhees 91-47

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jhett Carter scored 17 points as Wofford beat Voorhees 91-47 on Wednesday.

Carter shot 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (2-2). Jyi Dawkins scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Chace Watley went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Rydarius Hill led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 10 points.

Up next

Wofford’s next game is Saturday against Queens on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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