Yamamoto is dominant again as Dodgers ride homers from Hernández and Freeman to win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings, Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.

Yamamoto dominated the much-anticipated matchup with Atlanta ace Chris Sale, who allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. Yamamoto, the MVP of the 2025 World Series, permitted only four hits with one walk while improving to 8-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 11 career postseason outings, including 10 starts.

His 10 strikeouts were a postseason high for the Japanese right-hander.

The Dodgers can win the best-of-five series and take another step in their attempt to become the first National League team to win three consecutive World Series titles by beating the Braves again Wednesday night in Game 4.

PADRES 4, BREWERS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking homer, Game 2 starter Michael King pitched the final two innings and San Diego avoided playoff elimination with a victory over Milwaukee in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.

Xander Bogaerts turned a game-ending double play at shortstop for the Padres, who trimmed Milwaukee’s lead in the best-of-five series to 2-1 with a tense, back-and-forth victory over the MLB-best Brewers.

Game 4 is Wednesday night at Petco Park. If necessary, Game 5 will be back in Milwaukee on Friday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado drove in early runs for the Padres, but their bullpen didn’t have star closer Mason Miller , who went on the paternity list about 45 minutes before the first pitch. King stepped up after pitching five innings just two days ago and finished it off — but only after a thrilling ninth.

King retired four of his first five batters, but William Contreras and Brice Turang drew one-out walks in the ninth. Christian Yelich then cracked a line drive up the middle, but Bogaerts went down to his knees to field it on a short hop and scampered to touch second before throwing out Yelich at first to end it.

King earned his first save since 2023, his first in the postseason and his first for the Padres.

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