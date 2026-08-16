Yankees OF Cody Bellinger to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Cody Bellinger will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and could rejoin the Yankees next weekend, manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s game at Toronto.

Bellinger has not played since July 26 because of a strained left hamstring. He’ll play Tuesday and Thursday, likely with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Boone said.

Bellinger re-signed with the Yankees last winter for $162.5 million over five years. He was the MVP of the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Bellinger is batting .259 with 11 homers and 53 RBIs in 102 games this season.

Three-time MVP Aaron Judge is scheduled to throw and run in New York today, Boone said. Judge hasn’t played since May 31 because of a broken right rib. On Friday, Judge threw for the first time since going on the injured list.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón (elbow) is expected to make a minor league rehab start on Tuesday, Boone said, but the team hasn’t decided where Rodón will pitch. He’s made two minor league starts this month, one at Triple-A and one at Double-A Somerset.

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