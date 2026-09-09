Yankees place 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. on 10-day injured list with sprained right thumb

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained right thumb.

Chisholm, who had been in the midst of his best stretch this season, will be shut down for seven to 10 days. New York has 18 games left.

“We just got an update that he does have a sprained right thumb that’s going to require an IL stint,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees faced the Rockies. “So no baseball activities for the next seven to 10 days and then see where we’re at.”

Chisholm was injured on a slide at second base trying to stretch a single in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 5-3 win . He was tagged out by Ezequiel Tovar, and his thumb appeared to hit the Colorado shortstop’s cleat.

Chisholm initially stayed in when the Yankees took the field for the ninth but was lifted after he made a poor throw while fielding a grounder.

A free agent after this season, Chisholm is hitting .232 with 19 homers and 55 RBIs in 134 games. He also has 40 stolen bases in 49 attempts, becoming the first Yankee with 40 steals since Brett Gardner had 49 in 2011.

Chisholm had two hits Tuesday and is hitting .391 (18 for 46) with two homers and six RBIs over his past 15 games.

“I feel like he has been really putting together some of his best at-bats of the season for an extended stretch,” Boone said. “So definitely a blow, but hopefully one that the time down here hopefully gets this thing right and puts us in position to impact us moving forward.”

Chisholm is the fourth Yankee to go on the IL since Aug. 23, joining pitchers Ryan Weathers (strained left forearm), Fernando Cruz (right elbow) and Trent Grisham (right hamstring strain). Chisholm also is the 18th player to land on the IL for the AL wild-card leaders, who activated Aaron Judge on Tuesday after an 84-game absence with a broken rib.

Chisholm has spent time on the IL in each season since being acquired from the Marlins in July 2024. He missed a little over a month last season with a strained right oblique and missed nearly two weeks with a sprained left elbow sustained on a headfirst slide in 2024.

José Caballero started at second base on Wednesday.

Anthony Volpe has played 19 games at second base for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and earned International League Player of the Week honors for hitting .524 with three homers and six RBIs in his last six games. He was scratched from the Triple-A lineup Wednesday.

Since being sent down to Triple-A on Aug. 4, Volpe is batting .295 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs in 27 games while playing shortstop and third base.

Volpe batted .240 with one homer and 19 RBIs in 56 games before the Yankees replaced him at shortstop with rookie George Lombard Jr.

“I feel like he’s in a really good spot,” Boone said about Volpe. “He’s been really productive down there and playing really well. He has taken well to the other positions. So we’ll see.”

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