Yoshida wins in South Korea to become 4th Japanese winner on LPGA this season

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Yuri Yoshida became the fourth player from Japan to win on the LPGA Tour this season when she closed with a 4-under 68 and won the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday when Haeran Ryu made bogey on the final hole.

Yoshida was four shots off the pace going into the final round but lit up the front nine with an eagle at the par-5 second, followed by three consecutive birdies to be 5-under 31 at the turn.

Ryu, who has won two LPGA majors this year, had a four-shot lead entering the final round but couldn't find the same rhythm in closed with a 73 to tie for second with Hye-Jin Choi (69).

The LPGA heads to Malaysia next week before wrapping up its four-week Asia swing in Japan.

European tour

CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Japanese player Yuto Katsuragawa delivered under pressure for an even-par 71 and a two-shot victory at the Genesis Championship to secure his second European tour title that locked up his European tour card for next year.

A day after a bogey-free 63 in the third round tied the course record at Woo Jeong Hills, Katsuragawa made 16 pars to keep his advantage that allowed him to finish with a bogey. He won by two over Frederic Lacroix (68) and Martin Couvra (69).

Katsuragawa entered the week placed No. 106 on the Race to Dubai rankings and in danger of losing his card for being outside the top 100. The win shot him up to No. 28, guaranteeing his spot in the final two events of the season in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

PGA Tour Champions

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rory Sabbatini made up a four-shot deficit on the back nine by closing with an eagle and three straight birdies for a 9-under 62 to win the Stifel Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Sabbatini played his final six holes in 6-under par, which included his 25-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the par-5 15th hole. His final birdie was from 40 feet up the hill on the 18th at Norwood Hills Country Club, and he wound up winning by one shot over Darren Clarke (65).

Clarke and Henrik Stenson appeared to be in a two-man race, with Mario Tiziani lurking, until none could keep with Sabbatini and his explosive final round. Stenson (68) tied for third with Tiziani (68) and Steven Alker (66).

Stenson and Tim Petrovic played their way into the top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings who advance to next week. Stenson has only eight starts because he had to wait one year from his last appearance on LIV in 2025.

PGA Tour

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Raging wind at Port Royal caused unplayable conditions that led to cancellation of the final round Sunday at the Bermuda Championship. Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power were to return Monday morning for a sudden-death playoff.

Gusts topped 40 mph (65 kph) in the morning, and none of the 72 players who made the cut was able to start the final round. Officials decided a few hours later to cancel play on Sunday, and with a forecast just as dire, made it a 54-hole tournament.

Smotherman and Power were tied for the 54-hole lead, and the plan was for them to return at 9 a.m. local time (8 a.m. EDT) for the playoff at the par-3 16th hole, weather permitting.

Other tours

John Catlin closed with a 6-under for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Link Hong Kong Open, earning the Californian a spot in the Masters and the British Open next year. ... Yoshinori Fujimoto closed with a 5-under 66 to win by four shots in the Fortinet Players Cup on the Japan Golf Tour. ... Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand won the Hero Women's Indian Open for a record fourth time with a 7-under 65 for a four-shot victory. ... Deon Germishuys made up a five-shot deficit with a 4-under 68 and beat Cole Stevens in a playoff to win the Stella Artois Players Championship on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. ... Adam Bland closed with a 3-under 67 to win the Players Series South Australia and end an 11-year drought on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Women’s British Open champion Shiho Kuwaki captured the Nobuta Group Masters with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory on the Japan LPGA.

See AP’s full golf coverage here