Youth Olympic Games end in Senegal with organizers touting Africa’s hosting capability

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Youth Olympic Games ended on Friday in Senegal , with organizers hailing Africa’s first Olympic event as further proof of the continent’s ability to host major international competitions.

Nearly 2,700 athletes aged 14 to 17 competed across 25 sports and 153 medal events over two weeks in the capital Dakar, nearby Diamniadio and the beach town of Saly.

A closing ceremony for athletes and delegations took place on Friday evening at the Games village in Diamniadio, with the extinguishing of the flame.

“I think that everyone came here with certain expectations and I think those expectations have been far exceeded,” International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, a former Zimbabwean swimmer, said on Thursday.

Regarding Africa’s ability to host the Games, Coventry said: “I think we’ve shown the world the capability that we have and now we need to choose to take that forward."

Throughout the competitions, crowds roared whenever Senegalese or other African athletes scored or won.

But the celebrations also unfolded against a cost-of-living crisis, with some Senegalese questioning spending on the Games, while displaced businesses said preparations hurt their livelihoods. Authorities pointed to improved infrastructure, training and opportunities for local companies.

China finished with the most gold medals, 18, followed by Japan with 11 and Russia with eight. Three African countries came next: Egypt with six, and Ethiopia and Senegal with five each.

Beach wrestling’s Olympic debut brought particular pride to Senegal where wrestling is a national sport and its stars command huge followings. Female wrestler Elisabeth Diatta, 16, won Senegal’s first Olympic gold . Her compatriots won two more wrestling golds.

Other Olympic debuts included baseball5, a simplified version of baseball, and the Chinese martial art wushu.

Russia's athletes competed under their national flag for the first time at an Olympic event since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to its suspension .

A refugee team competed at the Youth Olympics for the first time, with six athletes based in Kenya and Uganda, competing in athletics, judo and taekwondo.

The Games came as African countries increasingly see sports as a tool for diplomacy and development, analysts say. South Africa, which staged the men’s soccer World Cup in 2010, is among countries in talks with the IOC about hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

See full AP coverage of African sports here