YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul back in the ring for Dec. 24 fight against MMA star Doumbe
A boxer returns to the ring for a sanctioned bout in Dubai; he faces a former kickboxing champion this December
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Jake Paul is returning to the ring, a year after the YouTuber-turned-boxer had his jaw broken in two places in a loss to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.
The 29-year-old Paul will face mixed martial arts star Cedric Doumbe on Dec. 24 in Dubai in what Paul's promotion company — Most Valuable Promotions — called a “professionally sanctioned 8-round cruiserweight bout.”
Paul slipped out of the WBA cruiserweight rankings after the sixth-round knockout by Joshua in Miami last December, after which the American needed surgery.
Paul has fought primarily at the 200-pound cruiserweight class in the majority of his bouts in a pro boxing career that began in 2020. He has won 12 of his 14 fights, with one of his victories coming against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in 2024.
Doumbe, a Cameroon-born Frenchman, was a kickboxing world champion and is now an MMA fighter.
See AP’s full sports coverage here
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