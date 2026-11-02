YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul back in the ring for Dec. 24 fight against MMA star Doumbe

Jake Paul is returning to the ring, a year after the YouTuber-turned-boxer had his jaw broken in two places in a loss to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The 29-year-old Paul will face mixed martial arts star Cedric Doumbe on Dec. 24 in Dubai in what Paul's promotion company — Most Valuable Promotions — called a “professionally sanctioned 8-round cruiserweight bout.”

Paul slipped out of the WBA cruiserweight rankings after the sixth-round knockout by Joshua in Miami last December, after which the American needed surgery.

Paul has fought primarily at the 200-pound cruiserweight class in the majority of his bouts in a pro boxing career that began in 2020. He has won 12 of his 14 fights, with one of his victories coming against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in 2024.

Doumbe, a Cameroon-born Frenchman, was a kickboxing world champion and is now an MMA fighter.

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