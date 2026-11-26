KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is preparing another major attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, logistics and critical services, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said President Vladimir Putin has “shown restraint” in the war by agreeing not to use nuclear weapons.

Kushner, who is mediating Russia-Ukraine talks with envoy Steve Witkoff, said that after talking at length with Putin he believes the Russian leader wants peace almost five years after Moscow invaded Ukraine .

Putin “has agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he’s reassured us that that’s not his intention,” Kushner said on the MD Meets podcast by Axel Springer Creators.

The son-in-law of President Donald Trump added that “what (Putin) is saying is peace, but I think it’s always peace on what terms” as the talks have hit “a little bit of a deadlock” over the fate of Ukrainian territory .

Zelenskyy and European leaders have criticized Putin for what they describe as Moscow’s refusal to compromise and determination to press on with an invasion that has killed hundreds of thousands of troops and thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

Putin wants a new relationship with Washington, according to Kushner, as Russia seeks to keep NATO away from its borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States is approaching talks on Ukraine with an understanding of the need to eliminate what Russia calls the “root causes” of the conflict, including “the creation of threats to Russia’s security right on our borders.”

Washington is “open to dialogue” and interested in diplomatic contacts, Lavrov said in remarks posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Ukraine races to repair power grid and bolster air defenses

Ukrainian intelligence indicates that Moscow is “completing preparations for a new massive strike,” Zelenskyy said on social media Thursday.

Russian missile and drone attacks have battered Ukraine’s power grid , killed civilians and choked the economy since the invasion.

“The Russians continue to target substations, overhead power lines, and the entire power grid,” he added, in an onslaught that Kyiv says aims to deprive civilians of light, heating and running water as the winter approaches.

Ukraine is pushing its partners to provide more air defense supplies, Zelenskyy said, especially interceptors for U.S.-made Patriot systems that can stop Russia’s ballistic missiles but have been in short supply since the Iran war .

Crews are working to restore electricity in six Ukrainian regions after Russia launched ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s air force reported hits at 20 locations. The strikes hit an apartment building and damaged a hospital, a sports facility, businesses and a gas station, officials said.

Italy's Meloni warns against spread of war

Ukraine has used its domestically produced long-range weapons to hit back at targets in Russia, as well as striking a Russian naval vessel docked at a port in Libya with sea drones last weekend.

That attack suggested the war is expanding beyond Ukraine , alarming some European leaders.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday that she supported Ukraine’s fight against Russia but that the war “should not and cannot be expanded to the Mediterranean.”

“I think that we must be very clear about this, that we must be, as we have been in recent days as well, clear with our Ukrainian friends and we must also be clear with our partners,” Meloni said at a European Union summit in Brussels.

Ukraine says it struck a Russian airfield

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military airfield and an oil pumping facility in two overnight attacks, Ukraine’s General Staff said Thursday.

A Ukrainian drone strike on a parking lot in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region killed five people and wounded three, Moscow-installed officials said.

In Russia’s Krasnodar region, a drone attack wounded four people and damaged four apartment buildings, local officials said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces intercepted 343 Ukrainian drones overnight over 15 Russian regions, illegally annexed Crimea, and the Azov and Black seas.

Morton reported from London. Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal contributed to this story.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine