Betis, una joya de la Liga: entre la sustentabilidad y la apuesta al semillero, por qué es un club que ama a los argentinos

SEVILLA, SPAIN - APRIL 24: German Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis celebrates the victory after winning the Spanish Cup, Copa del Rey, football Final match played between Real Betis Balompie and Valencia CF at Estadio de la Cartuja on April 23, 2022, in Sevilla, Spain. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

