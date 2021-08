Cristian Romero, el defensor argentino más caro de la historia: llega a Tottenham por 55 millones de euros

Cristian Romero to Tottenham, here we go! Atalanta have accepted Spurs official bid for €50m + €5m add ons. Barça have never been in the race. ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Atalanta are closing on Merih Demiral from Juventus on loan with buy option [around €30m total]. Paperworks time soon. pic.twitter.com/5P3efBotV6