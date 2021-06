Inglaterra - Escocia, por la Eurocopa. El primer clásico del fútbol mundial, de Peaky Blinders al espíritu de Diego Maradona (y un gol inglés en otro estadio)

Escoceses cantando en Londres por Maradona! Los amo fuerte. 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



You put your left hand in and you shake it all about,

You do the hokey cokey and you score a goal,

That's what it's all about,

Oh, Diego Maradona,

He put the English out!



pic.twitter.com/oKqrcgbhWw