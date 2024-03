Carlos Zegarra (C), Executive Director of the Legado (legacy in Spanish) corporation, which manages the infrastructure left by the Pan-American Games 2019, reacts in Lima to the voting results that chose Lima over Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 12, 2024, as the host of the upcoming Pan-American Games 2027. Lima was elected to host the 2027 Pan American Games at an Extraordinary General Assembly of Panam Sports held in Miami. "With 28 votes, the host city for the next Pan American Games is Lima, Peru," Chile's Neven Ilic, president of the Pan American Sports Organisation (Panam Sports) announced. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)

CRIS BOURONCLE - AFP