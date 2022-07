No todo es los Pumas: un sábado de test matches de primer nivel, con Springboks, Wallabies, Inglaterra y All Blacks

🇯🇵 𝗝𝗔𝗣𝗔𝗡 𝘃𝘀 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 🇫🇷



Six Changes to the starting XV from last week’s win over Uruguay for the home side.



Loaded side for France. Club 9-10-12 combo with Lucu, Jalibert & Moefana.



Jolmes, Tanga & Lavault make their debuts. #GoWithTheBrave #JAPvFRA #JAPFRA pic.twitter.com/SIXTkpPgA9