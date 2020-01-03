LA NACION | Deportes | Tenis | El circuito ATP

Perlitas de la ATP Cup: el "canguro" De Minaur y el peor regreso a la silla de Fritz

El espectacular anticipo del australiano De Minaur ante el alemán Zverev en la ATP Cup
3 de enero de 2020  • 09:27

Se conjuga lo estrictamente tenístico con las situaciones particulares fuera de los courts. La novedosa ATP Cup, que se disputa en tres ciudades de Australia (Sydney, Perth y Brisbane) está dejando momentos para el recuerdo. Todo, ante la expectativa argentina del debut ante Polonia del equipo argentino, que tiene a Diego Schwartzman y Guido Pella como principales referentes. La serie arrancará a las 20 de nuestro país (ESPN y ESPN 2).

Uno de los puntos más espectaculares que dejó la primera jornada fue el salto-anticipo del australiano Alex De Minaur ante el alemán Alex Zverev. Finalmente, el local terminó imponiéndose por 4-6, 7-6 (3) y 6-2 y el equipo australiano se aseguró la serie, al llevarse los dos singles.

El fenomenal salto de De Minaur ante Zverev:

Un fenomenal passing de derecha de Zverev

El emotivo festejo de los noruegos Ruud y Durasovic ante EE.UU.

La divertida reacción de Djokovic sobre la bicicleta

Cómo errar un smash...

Así se saludaron los canadienses Shapovalov y Auger-Aliassime

Un gran passing de Tsitsipas ante Shapovalov

El acierto de Darcis por el costado de la red

El exquisito drop de Auger-Aliassime

La caída de Taylor Fritz

