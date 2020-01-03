Perlitas de la ATP Cup: el "canguro" De Minaur y el peor regreso a la silla de Fritz
Se conjuga lo estrictamente tenístico con las situaciones particulares fuera de los courts. La novedosa ATP Cup, que se disputa en tres ciudades de Australia (Sydney, Perth y Brisbane) está dejando momentos para el recuerdo. Todo, ante la expectativa argentina del debut ante Polonia del equipo argentino, que tiene a Diego Schwartzman y Guido Pella como principales referentes. La serie arrancará a las 20 de nuestro país (ESPN y ESPN 2).
Uno de los puntos más espectaculares que dejó la primera jornada fue el salto-anticipo del australiano Alex De Minaur ante el alemán Alex Zverev. Finalmente, el local terminó imponiéndose por 4-6, 7-6 (3) y 6-2 y el equipo australiano se aseguró la serie, al llevarse los dos singles.
El fenomenal salto de De Minaur ante Zverev:
One step ahead...
Un fenomenal passing de derecha de Zverev
Another one for the 'Monster Alex Zverev Forehands' collection
El emotivo festejo de los noruegos Ruud y Durasovic ante EE.UU.
Norway or the highway
La divertida reacción de Djokovic sobre la bicicleta
When you catch yourself on the big screen
Cómo errar un smash...
When your overhead still thinks it's New Year's Eve... ??
Así se saludaron los canadienses Shapovalov y Auger-Aliassime
It's a sweep for Canada!
Un gran passing de Tsitsipas ante Shapovalov
Stef steps it up!
El acierto de Darcis por el costado de la red
Around the netpost
El exquisito drop de Auger-Aliassime
Just... jaw-dropping touch from
La caída de Taylor Fritz
Nothing like the support of your teammates eh