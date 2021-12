Después de tres meses de explosiones, el volcán de la Palma está cerca del final de su erupción más larga

The picture shows the Taburiente Public School covered with ashes following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Las Manchas, on the Canary Island of La Palma on December 14, 2021. - The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting since September 19, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

JORGE GUERRERO - AFP