El fastidio por el tintero y los famosos TOC del rey Carlos III

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) watch as Britain's King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland, during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. - Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)

Agencia AFP - POOL