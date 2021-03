El teletrabajo avanza y tal vez Manhattan ya no vuelva a ser la misma

**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before 3:01 a.m. ET MONDAY, MARCH 29, 2021. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** A cold and rainy empty Times Square in Midtown New York on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Midtown is quiet with about 90 percent of Manhattan office workers working remotely. (Jonah Markowitz/The New York Times)

JONAH MARKOWITZ - NYTNS