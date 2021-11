Elecciones en Nicaragua: “El poder no está en juego”, tres claves para entender la esperada cuarta reelección consecutiva de Ortega

A motorbiker drives past a banner of Nicaragua's President -and presidential candidate- Daniel Ortega and his wife and running mate Rosario Murillo, placed on a mobile clinic, in Masaya on November 2, 2021. - Nicaragua will hold general election next November 7. Former left-wing guerrilla leader Ortega will seek a fourth consecutive term, with about 40 opposition figures, including seven presidential hopefuls, rounded up since June. (Photo by Oswaldo Rivas / AFP)

OSWALDO RIVAS - AFP