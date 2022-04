Guerra Rusia-Ucrania, en vivo: últimas noticias del conflicto y el minuto a minuto

TOPSHOT - A protester paints the "Z" sign on a street, in reference to Russian tanks marked with the letter, during a rally organised by Serbian right-wing organisations in support of Russian invasion in Ukraine, in Belgrade March 4, 2022. - Around a thousand Serbian ultra nationalist supporters marched in Belgrade in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC - AFP