19 February 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Christoph Heusgen, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, delivers his closing statement at the Security Conference. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance - picture alliance