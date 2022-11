La escasez de huevos, el último de los problemas para las compras de los británicos

A full English breakfast with eggs, baked beans, bacon, sausage and gravy sauce is served on a table at Regency Cafe in London on November 17, 2022. - A "full English breakfast" is not full without eggs. Whether fried or scrambled, they round out the calorific mainstay of traditional British cafes. But on top of inflationary pressures which have sent the price of ingredients soaring -- including bacon, sausages and baked beans -- Britain is also contending with a devastating outbreak of avian influenza. The result is an eggs shortage, which has forced two cut-price supermarket chains -- Asda and Lidl -- to this week start rationing how many boxes of eggs each customer can buy. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

