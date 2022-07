La receta de la OMS para frenar la viruela del mono ofende a la comunidad gay

FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) delivers his speech after his reelection, during the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. The World Health Organization chief is advising men at risk of catching monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment,” days after the U.N. health agency declared the escalating outbreak to be a global emergency. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 98 percent of monkeypox cases detected so far have been among men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

SALVATORE DI NOLFI - Keystone