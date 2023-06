Luis Lacalle Pou informó que Uruguay archivó el proyecto para transformar el águila nazi del Graf Spee en paloma de la paz

TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Uruguay-Nazis". Uruguayan diver Hector Bado shows in Montevideo, 14 February 2006, a bullet hole on the eagle recovered from the stern of WW2 German battleship Graf Spee, scuttled 17 December 1939 in front of the city port, after a fierce battle with three British battlecruisers in what is known as "The battle of the River Plate". The around 250 kg 2,80 meter-width bronze piece was recovered from the muddy waters of the River Plate 11 February by a Uruguayan diving team from its 15 meter-depth liquid graveyard, after the removal of the some 145 screws which fixed it to the stern of the shipwreck. The bronze eagle, a symbol favored by the nazis, would be evaluated by experts and could be worth a small fortune. AFP PHOTO/Miguel ROJO

MIGUEL ROJO - AFP