Murió Gorbachov: qué fueron la “perestroika” y la “glasnost”, las políticas de apertura que cambiaron la historia de la URSS y del mundo

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 21, 1991 Soviet President Mikhail Gorbatchev makes his first appearance since the military coup Monday, speaking to reporters at his country house shortly before his return to Moscow after the coup failed. - The last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, died on August 30, 2022 at the age of 91 in Russia, said a hospital quoted by Russian news agencies. (Photo by STEPHANE BENTURA / AFP)

STEPHANE BENTURA - AFP