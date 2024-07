Orban y Le Pen suman fuerzas en nuevo grupo de ultraderecha en el Parlamento Europeo

The European Parliament has updated its website to reflect the creation of Patriots for Europe. The current ranking of seats is:



- EPP: 188

- S&D: 136

- Patriots: 84

- ECR: 78

- Renew Europe: 76

- Greens/EFA: 53

- The Left: 46

- Non Attached: 27

- Others: 32