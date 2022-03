Polvo, escombros y muerte: el violento bombardeo a Kharkiv que anticipa lo que puede pasar en otras ciudades de Ucrania

TOPSHOT - This general view shows the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. - The central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was shelled by advancing Russian forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said. Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

SERGEY BOBOK - AFP