Rusia: cinco claves para entender el desafío del Grupo Wagner a Putin con el envío de sus tropas hacia Moscú

FILED - 21 June 2023, Russia, Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government, via a video conference at the Kremlin. The Kremlin in Moscow has announced a speech by President Vladimir Putin following the armed uprising by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: -/Kremlin/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full

