In this photo taken from video released by Ivanovo Novosti Telegram Channel on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, a flame seen from a Russian military Il-76 transport plane outside Ivanovo, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry says that a military transport plane with 15 people on board has crashed while taking off from an air base in western Russia. (Ivanovo Novosti Telegram Channel via AP)

