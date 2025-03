Trump anuncia aranceles de hasta 50% para Canadá y frena la recuperación de Wall Street: las acciones caen por segundo día

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Mar 11, 2025, 10:06 AM ET )



Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all… pic.twitter.com/TV4w8AhQWg