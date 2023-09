The UK suffered a diplomatic defeat recently when the EU referred to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas



So whose sovereignty do Europeans support?



🇪🇸 52% Argentina / 14% UK

🇮🇹 32% / 21%

🇩🇪 30% / 24%

🇫🇷 27% / 23%

🇸🇪 23% / 28%

🇩🇰 23% / 31%



also



🇺🇸 24% / 35% pic.twitter.com/X3jBRDHZRU