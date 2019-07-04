La pesadilla que vivió Joss Stone en Irán
Joss Stone no pudo ingresar a Irán. Según contó la cantante británica en un video que compartió en las redes sociales, las autoridades de dicho país le negaron la entrada. Ella viajaba como último destino de su gira internacional Total World Tour, pero sabía que no estaba autorizada a hacer un show público por ser mujer.
Desde el aeropuerto en la isla de Kish (único lugar del país en el que los extranjeros no necesitan visado), Stone cuenta: "Hemos sido detenidos y deportados. El último país en la lista era Irán. Éramos conscientes de que no podíamos dar un concierto, ya que soy una mujer y eso es ilegal en este país. Personalmente, no me gusta acabar en una prisión iraní ni intento cambiar la política de los países que visito ni deseo poner a otras personas en peligro. Parece que las autoridades no creen que no vayamos a dar un concierto".
Además, la cantante explica que ahora está en "la lista negra". "Tras largas discusiones con los agentes de migración más amigables y encantadores, se tomó la decisión de detenernos durante la noche (del miércoles) y deportarnos por la mañana. Esta situación ha roto una pequeña parte de mi corazón. Mi misión era llevar buenas sensaciones y cosas positivas a todo el mundo siempre sabiendo que una actuación no era una opción en este contexto", agrega.
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn't be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don't fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority's don't believe we wouldn't be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the 'black list ' as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn't an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn't mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It's a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn't over ride the system. They didn't speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
La cantante insiste, en el video, en lo agradable que fueron los agentes con los que trató. "Eran personas realmente agradables que se sintieron mal por no poder hacer caso omiso del sistema. Nos negaron la entrada con mucho pesar y estaban apenados", aclara.
La versión oficial es que la cantante "no tenía la documentación necesaria para entrar al país", según la cadena de televisión iraní IRIB.