La pesadilla que vivió Joss Stone en Irán

Joss Stone no pudo ingresar a Irán. Según contó la cantante británica en un video que compartió en las redes sociales, las autoridades de dicho país le negaron la entrada. Ella viajaba como último destino de su gira internacional Total World Tour, pero sabía que no estaba autorizada a hacer un show público por ser mujer.

Desde el aeropuerto en la isla de Kish (único lugar del país en el que los extranjeros no necesitan visado), Stone cuenta: "Hemos sido detenidos y deportados. El último país en la lista era Irán. Éramos conscientes de que no podíamos dar un concierto, ya que soy una mujer y eso es ilegal en este país. Personalmente, no me gusta acabar en una prisión iraní ni intento cambiar la política de los países que visito ni deseo poner a otras personas en peligro. Parece que las autoridades no creen que no vayamos a dar un concierto".

Además, la cantante explica que ahora está en "la lista negra". "Tras largas discusiones con los agentes de migración más amigables y encantadores, se tomó la decisión de detenernos durante la noche (del miércoles) y deportarnos por la mañana. Esta situación ha roto una pequeña parte de mi corazón. Mi misión era llevar buenas sensaciones y cosas positivas a todo el mundo siempre sabiendo que una actuación no era una opción en este contexto", agrega.

La cantante insiste, en el video, en lo agradable que fueron los agentes con los que trató. "Eran personas realmente agradables que se sintieron mal por no poder hacer caso omiso del sistema. Nos negaron la entrada con mucho pesar y estaban apenados", aclara.

La versión oficial es que la cantante "no tenía la documentación necesaria para entrar al país", según la cadena de televisión iraní IRIB.