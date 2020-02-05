LA NACION | Espectáculos | Robert Pattinson

Ni Brad Pitt ni George Clooney: este es el hombre más lindo del mundo según la ciencia

Utilizando el mapeo facial, un doctor británico determinó quién es el hombre más guapo. Crédito: Panamá América
5 de febrero de 2020  • 16:36

La belleza puede ser medida de forma matemática. Tomando algunas medidas como las de los labios, la barbilla, la nariz, la frente, la posición de los ojos ojos y el ancho de la cara, se puede calcular cuán atractiva es una persona y alcanzar la llamada "perfección física".

El doctor que llevó a cabo este cálculo es Julian De Silva, conocido por ser el cirujano plástico facial de las celebridades en Inglaterra. Recientemente, De Silva publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, que el hombre más lindo de acuerdo a sus análisis sería el actor británico Robert Pattinson.

Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, according to science. The 33-year-old actor was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who takes over as the Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. The Witcher star Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, tipped for an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was fourth with 90.51%. Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, slumped to fifth place - largely because of the effect of ageing on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiselled chin in the top ten. Becks also had a near-perfect ratio in the size of his nose and his lips. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. The ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my bio. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio #celeb

Para determinarlo, De Silva usó una novedosa técnica computarizada conocida como face mapping o mapeo facial, de la cual se vale en sus consultas para estudiar y planificar las cirugías de sus pacientes.

El número de oro o número áureo mide la escala de belleza y se calcula con la técnica novedosa del face mapping o mapeo facial. Crédito: TIC Beat
Esta técnica es una versión digital del número de oro (también número áureo o escala de belleza Phi), una ecuación matemática utilizada por los griegos para calcular la belleza con base en las proporciones físicas. Será sinónimo de perfección el resultado más cercano a 1,618.

De acuerdo al estudio, Robert Pattinson obtuvo un 92,5%, el porcentaje de perfección más alto alcanzado hasta la fecha.

El actor británico interpretará a Batman en el filme que se estrenará en 2021. Crédito: Cinemas Comics
El segundo hombre en obtener el porcentaje más alto fue Henry Cavill, actor británico con 91,64% de perfección. En orden descendente le siguen Bradley Cooper (91,08%), Brad Pitt (90,51%), George Clooney (89,91%), Hugh Jackman (89,64%), David Beckham (88,96%), Idris Elba (88,01%), Kanye West (87,94%) y Ryan Gosling (87,48%).

El actor británico Henry Cavill, obtuvo un 91,64% de perfección. Crédito: The Sun
El actor estadounidense Bradley Cooper alcanzó un 91,08%. Crédito: The Sun
Brad Pitt, actor estadounidense, obtuvo un 90,51%. Crédito: The Sun
El actor, director y productor estadounidese George Clooney, alcanzó un 89,91%. Crédito: The Sun
El australiano Hugh Jackman obtuvo un 89,64%. Crédito: The Sun
El futbolista y empresario británico David Beckham, alcanzó un 88,96%. Crédito: The Sun
Pese a haber sido seleccionado por la revista People como el "hombre más sexy de 2019", el actor Idris Elba, alcanzó un 88,01%. Crédito: The Sun
El cantante estadounidense Kanye West, obtuvo un 87,94%. Crédito: The Sun
El actor Ryan Gosling alcanzó un 87,48% de perfección. Crédito: The Sun
