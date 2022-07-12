Premios Emmy 2022: todos los nominados
Se dieron a conocer los aspirantes a los galardones que distinguen a lo mejor de la industria televisiva estadounidense del último año; la ceremonia de entrega se llevará adelante el próximo 12 de septiembreLA NACION
Este martes, los actores J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) dieron a conocer los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022. Los galardones que celebran lo mejor de la industria televisiva del último año se entregarán el próximo 12 de septiembre.
A continuación, la lista de nominados a los Emmy 2022.
Comedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Actor protagonista en comedia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Actriz protagonista en comedia
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Actor de reparto en comedia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Actriz de reparto en comedia
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Actor invitado en comedia
Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Nathan Lane(Only Murders In The Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Actriz invitada en comedia
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
El juego del calamar (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Actor protagonista en drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Actriz protagonista en drama
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Actor de reparto en drama
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar)
Actriz de reparto en drama
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Actor invitado en drama
Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Actriz invitada en drama
Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Lee You-mi (El juego del calamar)
Miniserie
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Actor en miniserie o film televisivo
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un matrimonio)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Estación Once)
Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)
Actriz en miniserie o film televisivo
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventando a Anna)
Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Las cosas por limpiar)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Actor de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Actriz de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Película para televisión
Chip y Dale: al rescate (Disney+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)
The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Variedades
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Programa de competencias
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Serie de sketchs y variedades
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Especial de variedades (en vivo)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)
Especial de variedades (pre grabado)
Adele: One Night Only (CBS)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)
Anfitrión en serie de no ficción o especial
No necesitan presentación, con David Letterman (Netflix)
The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
VICE (Showtime)
El mundo según Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
