Premios Emmy 2022: todos los nominados

Este martes, los actores J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) dieron a conocer los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022. Los galardones que celebran lo mejor de la industria televisiva del último año se entregarán el próximo 12 de septiembre.

A continuación, la lista de nominados a los Emmy 2022.

Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO) Karen Ballard - HBO Max

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Actor protagonista en comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader, Mejor Actor de Comedia por Barry

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Actriz protagonista en comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant Julia Terjung - HBO Max

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Actor de reparto en comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Actriz de reparto en comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Actor invitado en comedia

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane(Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Actriz invitada en comedia

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

El juego del calamar

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Actor protagonista en drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actriz protagonista en drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya - Euphoria

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Actor de reparto en drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show Apple TV +

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar)

Actriz de reparto en drama

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner - Ozark

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Actor invitado en drama

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Actriz invitada en drama

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (El juego del calamar)

Miniserie

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventando a Anna (Netflix).

Inventando a Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Actor en miniserie o film televisivo

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Secretos de un matrimonio)

Michael Keaton - Dopesick Star+

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Estación Once)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Actriz en miniserie o film televisivo

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventando a Anna)

Lily James - Pam And Tommy Erin Simkin

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Las cosas por limpiar)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Actor de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Actriz de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Película para televisión

Chip y Dale: al rescate (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Variedades

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Programa de competencias

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Serie de sketchs y variedades

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Especial de variedades (en vivo)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Especial de variedades (pre grabado)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Anfitrión en serie de no ficción o especial

No necesitan presentación, con David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

El mundo según Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)