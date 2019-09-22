Premios Emmy 2019: los principales ganadores

Accedé a la lista completa de los premiados en los Emmy Fuente: LA NACION - Crédito: GROSBY GROUP

Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 22 de septiembre de 2019 • 21:10

Esta noche, desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles y sin anfitrión, se entregan los premios Emmy 2019 a lo mejor de la TV norteamericana.

Accedé a la lista completa de ganadores:

Actriz protagónica de comedia

Phoebe Waller-Bridge mejor actriz en comedia Fuente: Reuters

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Actor protagónico de comedia

Bill Hader, mejor actor de comedia por Barry Crédito: Captura de pantalla

Bill Hader, Barry

Actriz de reparto, comedia

Alex Borstein mejor actriz de reparto en comedia Fuente: Reuters

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor de reparto, comedia

Tony Shalhoub, mejor actor de reparto en comedia Fuente: Reuters

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor protagónico en miniserie/telefilm

Fosse/Verdon: Temporada 1 - Trailer Oficial #2 00:45

Video

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharell Jerome, Así nos ven

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Actriz protagónica en miniserie/telefilm

Michelle Williams en Fosse/Verdon Fuente: Archivo

Amy Adams , Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, Así nos ven

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Aunjanue Ellis, Así nos ven

Actor protagónico en drama

Billy Porter en Pose Fuente: Archivo

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Billy Porter, Posse

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Actriz protagónica en drama

Emilia Clarke en Game of Thrones Fuente: Archivo

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Reality de competencia

RuPaul's Drag Race

Talk Show/Variedades

Sophie Turner y su extraña reacción cuando conoció a Justin Bieber - Fuente: James Corden 03:22

Video

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Telefilm

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Fuente: Archivo

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Miniserie

Así nos ven - Trailer - Fuente: Netflix 02:49

Video

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

Así nos ven

Comedia

Julia Louis-Dreyfus en Veep Fuente: Archivo

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

Muñeca rusa

Schitt's Creek

Veep

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Drama

Game of Thrones Fuente: Archivo

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Actor de reparto, drama

El trailer del último capítulo de Game of Thrones - Fuente: HBO 00:28

Video

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Actriz de reparto, drama

Trailer de Killing Eve - Fuente: YouTube 01:19

Video

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game Of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark