Premios Emmy 2019: los principales ganadores
Esta noche, desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles y sin anfitrión, se entregan los premios Emmy 2019 a lo mejor de la TV norteamericana.
Accedé a la lista completa de ganadores:
Actriz protagónica de comedia
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Actor protagónico de comedia
Bill Hader, Barry
Actriz de reparto, comedia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor de reparto, comedia
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor protagónico en miniserie/telefilm
Fosse/Verdon: Temporada 1 - Trailer Oficial #200:45
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharell Jerome, Así nos ven
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Actriz protagónica en miniserie/telefilm
Amy Adams , Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, Así nos ven
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Aunjanue Ellis, Así nos ven
Actor protagónico en drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Billy Porter, Posse
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Actriz protagónica en drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Mandy Moore, This is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Reality de competencia
RuPaul's Drag Race
Talk Show/Variedades
Sophie Turner y su extraña reacción cuando conoció a Justin Bieber - Fuente: James Corden03:22
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Telefilm
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Miniserie
Así nos ven - Trailer - Fuente: Netflix02:49
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
Así nos ven
Comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
Muñeca rusa
Schitt's Creek
Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Drama
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This is Us
Actor de reparto, drama
El trailer del último capítulo de Game of Thrones - Fuente: HBO00:28
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Actriz de reparto, drama
Trailer de Killing Eve - Fuente: YouTube01:19
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game Of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game Of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark