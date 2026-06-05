Indio Solari, Enigmatic Argentine Rock Icon, Dies at 77

Indio Solari, the reclusive and influential Argentine rock singer whose work with Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota helped define a generation of Latin American music fans, died on Friday at his home in Parque Leloir, in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. He was 77.

Local authorities confirmed his death. According to officials from the Ituzaingó Prosecutor’s Office No. 2, emergency services responded to his residence, where he was pronounced dead. No cause of death beyond complications related to Parkinson’s disease was identified.

Indio Solari and Skay at Racing Stadium in Buenos Aires Pablo Añeli - RollingStone

Mr. Solari, born Carlos Alberto Solari, was one of the most enigmatic figures in Argentine rock, known as much for his avoidance of the spotlight as for the fervent devotion of his followers.

As the lead singer and lyricist of Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota, he helped shape a band whose cryptic lyrics and independent ethos made it a cultural phenomenon from the late 1970s through the early 2000s.

After the band’s breakup, he continued performing with Los Fundamentalistas del Aire Acondicionado, maintaining massive audiences despite his increasingly rare public appearances. He also led the lesser-known project El Mister y los Marsupiales Extintos.

His songs, including “Ji ji ji,” became anthems for fans across Argentina, often associated with large, communal concert experiences that blurred the line between music and ritual.

Murio el Indio Solari

Recently, Mr. Solari had spoken publicly about his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, which progressively limited his ability to perform. In February, his family used his official social media accounts to deny reports that he had suffered a stroke, stating that he was undergoing routine medical checkups.

Trajectory

He was born in Paraná, in the province of Entre Ríos, Argentina, on Jan. 17, 1949.

Together with the guitarist Skay Beilinson and the band’s longtime manager, known as Negra Poli, he founded Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota. His voice became the soundtrack of a wounded and disenchanted Argentina, and his career was marked by an unusual paradox: He drew some of the most fervent crowds in popular music while writing some of its most opaque and allusive lyrics.

With Los Fundamentalistas del Aire Acondicionado, the group that accompanied him in his later years, he showed that his appeal did not depend on the Patricio Rey name but on his own presence onstage. The large-scale shows he led in cities across the country, often described by fans as “masses,” drew hundreds of thousands of people.

Mr. Solari was also a prominent cultural voice in Argentina’s political debates. In recent years he expressed support for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and criticized the court ruling that sentenced her to six years in prison in the Vialidad corruption case, saying in a 2022 audio message broadcast on television that she had not been given an adequate opportunity to defend herself.

Former president Cristina Kirchner whith Indio Solari and Virginia Mones Ruiz

In September of last year, he visited Ms. Kirchner at her home in Buenos Aires, a meeting recorded in a photograph shared on social media by her son, the lawmaker Máximo Kirchner.

He later voiced criticism of President Javier Milei. In a 2024 radio interview he questioned Mr. Milei’s leadership style and the interests behind his government, and said he had never imagined that a politician who campaigned with a chainsaw as a symbol of drastic spending cuts would reach the presidency. He described such leaders as figures who play a role for a time and suggested that removing entrenched political and economic power is difficult.