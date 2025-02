Con un tarro atorado en la cabeza, sobrevivió 4 días y movilizó a un barrio entero para su rescate: “Había que actuar rápido”

WE GOT HIM! Meet Buckethead. 😊 Yesterday’s rescue was one of the wildest in Gateway Pet Guardians history! We had received reports of a dog with a bucket stuck on his head for at least the last 4 days. It took us a few days to find him, and then once he was located, he kept running away, evading capture. Poor thing was understandably terrified of the situation! Yesterday afternoon, we sent a team of staff out, including one of our veterinarians armed with a dart shooting apparatus with a mild tranquilizer. We weren’t going “home” without him! After searching all over his last known area for nearly 45 minutes, we finally spotted him, and Dr. Kelsey was able to successfully tranquilize him making it easier for us to safely contain him. Of course we had to name him Buckethead. 🤣 He is safe and recovering at our shelter. Once the tranq wore off, and he realized the bucket was gone and there was fresh food and water available, he was a much happier boy. Interested fosters should swing by during our walk-in hours to meet him whilee we try and locate his owners! Tuesday - Friday: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM gatewaypets.org/foster