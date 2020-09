View this post on Instagram

Photo by: @wikstrom_photography This photo was taken in Lifdefjorden, located on the northern coastline of Svalbard. Sights like this are devastating. On the remote islands of the Arctic, young curious bears, Arctic foxes, and other predators end up eating the plastic pollution that often drifts ashore with the currents from the Arctic Ocean Northeast of Svalbard or with the Gulf Stream that come up from Europe.this photo was taken on a expedition with @arctic_traveler . . #plasticfree #noplastic #sealife #saveourplanet #saveouroceans #sealegacy#expedition #visitsvalbard #natgeohub #naturephotography #exclusive_animals #arctic#arcticadventures #noplasticstraws #noplasticbags #visitsvalbard #oceanlife #sealegacy #bbcearth #bbc #animal #animals_captures_ #animalelite #featured_wildlife #wildlifephotography #wildlife_in_snow #wildlife_perfection #nature_perfection