VIDEO: los 10 ataques más salvajes de tiburones y cocodrilos

#SHARK // World championship tour World Surf League surfer Matt Wilkinson has had a close encounter with a shark while surfing at Sharpes Beach at Ballina today. The welcome arrival of a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) overhead alerted Matt via a warning over the speaker, at the same time a 1.5m shark surfaced just behind him. The amazing vision captured by the UAV, operated by Surf Life Saving NSW on behalf of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, stunned the operator with the speed at which the shark appeared on his screen during a routine surveillance flight. 🗞️ https://bit.ly/34vOunj