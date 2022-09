¿Quién es quién? Zares, reinas y príncipes sin corona, de reinos que ya no existen, en la despedida a Isabel II

Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander (lower centre), Netherlands' Queen Maxima (lower right), Sweden's Queen Silvia (2nd row left), Sweden's King Carl Gustav XVI (5th row right) Denmark's Queen Margrethe II (5th row left), Spain's King Felipe VI (4th row right), Spain's Queen Letizia (4th row left), Queen Mathilde of Belgium (6th row left) and King Philippe of Belgium (6th row right) attend the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)

BEN STANSALL - POOL