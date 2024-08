La ‘gelatina vegetal’ japonesa que equilibra las hormonas y se la considera como sustituto del huevo

Homemade Vegan Gummies 😍💓 Recipe - this makes A LOT so halve the recipe if you want ❤️ - 600ml pure fruit juice - I used pomegranate plus a splash of beetroot for a rich colour (but I’d avoid the beetroot next time as it’s strong tasting 🥴) - 1-2 tbsp sweetener such as maple syrup - optional - 5 tsp agar agar powder 1. Add the juice, sweetener (if using) and agar agar powder to a pan and bring to boil - 5 mins. Boil for 1 minute. 2. Remove from heat and let cool 5-10 mins before pouring into a mould (place the mould on a plate before hand - this makes it easier to transfer into the fridge) 3. Let them set in the fridge for 20-25 minutes. Pop out and enjoy! #homemadegummies #vegansweets #berrygummies #agaragar #veganjellies