¿Los recibos de papel son tóxicos?

Don't touch this! ✋🏼 Most receipts use thermal paper containing bisphenols, or BPA, and they are easily absorbed into the bloodstream. ☠️These chemicals are toxic, and a study showed 80% of receipts contain toxic BPA. 🫁What do these chemicals do to your body? They're the famous hormone disruptors, which could impact fertility, hormone balance, and increased risk of certain cancers. Instead just opt for an email receipt! 🧾