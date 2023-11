Argentine Economy Minister and presidential candidate for the Union por la Patria party, Sergio Massa (R), accompanied by his wife Malena Galmarini (L) arrives to vote at a polling station in Tigre, Buenos Aires, during the presidential election on October 22, 2023. Argentines head to the polls gripped by anxiety and with one thing in mind: to escape an economic quagmire that has seen annual inflation hit almost 140 percent. (Photo by Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP)

EMILIANO LASALVIA - AFP