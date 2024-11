¿Cómo puede la Argentina financiar la conservación de la naturaleza?

FILED - 30 October 2024, Spain, Valencia: A man rides his bycicle as he passes by destroyed cars in the La Torre neighborhood. At least 51 people have died in the severe storms in Spain, specifically in the Mediterranean region of Valencia, the Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on 30 October, citing the regional government in Valencia. Photo: Rober Solsona/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Rober Solsona - EUROPA PRESS