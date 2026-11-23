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GTA 6: Todas las canciones y estaciones de radio, una por una
Lista entera de todas las canciones del GTA 6 y la respectiva estación de radio donde se encuentran.
- 24 minutos de lectura'
LA NACION
Flash FM
Música pop.
- Addison Rae – Fame Is a Gun
- Aluna, Jayda G – Mine O’ Mine
- Ariana Grande – Break Free
- Billie Eilish – Lunch
- Booty Luv – Shine
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- The Black Keys.- No Rain, No Flowers
- CA7RIEL – Sexy Magic
- Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
- Camelphat, Elderbrook – Cola
- Camila Cabello – Sweet Like Candy
- Carly Rae Jepsen – Run Away With Me
- Chappell Roan – Hot To Go!
- Charli XCX – Good Ones
- Chloe Moriondo – Oyster
- Ciara and Justin Timberlake – Love Sex Magic
- Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime
- Daft Punk – Around the World
- Disclosure – Jaded
- Doechii & SZA – Persuasive
- Drake – Hold On, We’re Going Home
- Dua Lipa – Houdini
- Dua Lipa – Go Easy
- Echosmith – Cool Kids
- Ella Langley – Be Her
- Foster the People – Pumped Up Kicks
- Frank Ocean – Lost
- Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
- George Michael – Fastlove, Pt. 1
- Goldfrapp – Strict Machine
- Gorillaz – Dare
- Gwen Stefani – What You Waiting For?
- Gwen Stefani ft. Eve – Rich Girl
- Inner Expansions – Move Your Body
- Italove – Rhythm of Love
- Jennifer Paige – Crush
- Jennie – Power Trip
- JISOO – Earthquake
- Jeannie – Mantra
- Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
- Justice – DVNO
- Justin Bieber ft. BloodPop – Friends
- Justin Bieber – Sweet Spot
- Katseye – Gabriela
- Kele – Tenderoni
- Kelly Rowland ft. Lil Wayne – Motivation
- Kenya Grace – Mr Cool
- Kevin Lyttle – Turn Me On
- Kylie Minogue – Spinning Around
- La Roux – Bulletproof
- Lana Del Rey – Crazy for You
- LISA – Sawadika
- Lorde – Green Light
- Madonna ft. Nicki Minaj & M.I.A. – Give Me All Your Luvin’
- Major Lazer – Lean On
- Mariah Carey – Someday
- Mandy Moore – Candy
- Moloko – Forever More
- Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need
- MGMT – Electric Feel
- Natasha Bedingfield – Show Me Love
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Kelis – Got Your Money
- Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
- Phoenix – 1901
- Prospa ft. Halsey – So Hot
- Rina Saweyama – TRDWFE
- Robyn – Blow My Mind
- Robyn – Show Me Love
- Rose Gray – All Again
- Sam Fender – People Watching
- Santigold – Disparate Youth
- Sia – Cheap Thrills
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- Texas – Inner Smile
- The Ting Tings – That’s Not My Name
- Tove Lo & SG Lewis – Heat
- Tove Lo – Blood in Your eyes
- TSHA ft. Rose Gray – Girls
- The Weeknd – Wanderlust
- U2 – Lemon
- Usher, Pitbull – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
- Xpansions – Move Your Body
- X-Press 2 ft. David Byrne – Lazy
- Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress – Midnight Sun
- Zara Larsson – Fast Emotion
Emotion 98.3
Música rock emocional.
- Ace – How Long
- Air Supply – All Out Of Love
- Bruce Hornsby & The Range – The Way It Is
- Carly Simon – Coming Around Again
- The Cars – Drive
- Captain & Tennille – But I Think It’s a Dream
- Chicago – Hard to Say I’m Sorry
- Cheap Trick – The Flame
- Chris Isaak – Lie to Me
- Chris Rea – Fool (If You Think It’s Over)
- Cliff Richard – Devil Woman
- Def Leppard – Love Bites
- The Doobie Brothers – It Keeps You Runnin’
- Double – The Captain of Her Heart
- Dr. Hook – When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman
- Elton John – I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- Eric Carmen – All By Myself
- Exile – Kiss You All Over
- Gary Wright – Dream Weaver
- George Michael – Father Figure
- Genesis – Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
- Heart – Alone
- Juice Newton – Angel of the Morning
- Lindsey Buckingham – Trouble
- Patti Labelle, Michael McDonald – On My Own
- Phil Collins – Against All Odds
- Phil Collins – In the Air Tonight
- Robert Plant – In The Mood
- Ronnie Milsap – Stranger In My House
- Roxette – Listen to Your Heart
- Russ Ballard – Voices
- Scritti Politti – Overnite
- Stevie Nicks ft. Tom Petty – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
- The Walker Brothers – No Regrets
- Will to Power – Baby I Love Your Way / Freebird
Vice City FM
Pop de los ‘80.
- A Flock of Seagulls – Wishing (If I Had a Photograph Of You)
- ABC – Vanity Kills
- Alexander O’Neal – Fake
- Belouis Some – Imagination
- Big Audio Dynamite – E=Mc2
- Billy Idol – Flesh For Fantasy
- Billy Ocean – Loverboy
- Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me
- Bryan Ferry – Kiss and Tell
- Change – Searching
- China Crisis – Working With Fire and Steel
- Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
- Curiosity Killed the Cat – Name and Number
- Daryl Hall & John Oates – Crime Pays
- Depeche Mode – People Are People
- Donna Summer – State of Independence
- Donna Summer – She Works Hard For The Money
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
- Elton John – Kiss The Bridge
- Erasure – Sometimes
- Feargal Sharkey – A Good Heart
- Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
- Fox the Fox – Precious Little Diamond
- Genesis – Land of Confusion
- Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
- Information Society – What’s on Your Mind
- Jellybean ft. Elisa Fiorillo – Who Found Who
- Jermaine Stewart – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off
- Joe Jackson – Steppin’ Out
- Johnny Hates Jazz – Shattered Dreams
- Kano – Another Life
- Kenny Loggins – I’m Alright
- Laid Back – White Horse
- Laid Back – Bakerman
- Lionel Richie – Dancing On The Ceiling
- Lionel Richie – All Night Long
- Living In A Box – Blow The House Down
- Matthew Wilder – Break My Stride
- Missing Persons – Words
- Miami Sound Machine – Dr. Beat
- Naked Eyes – When The Lights Go Out
- New Order – Thieves Like Us
- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – If You Leave
- Prefab Sprout – Cars and Girls
- Propaganda – Duel (Bittersweet) The Third Side Face to Face
- Red 7 – Heartbeat
- Robert Palmer – I Didn’t Mean To Turn You On
- Rod Stewart – Infatuation
- Simple Minds – Love Song
- Simple Minds – Alive and Kicking
- Simply Red – Money’s Too Tight (To Mention)
- Stanley Clarke & George Duke – Winners
- Stevie Nicks – Wild Heart
- Steve Winwood – Valerie
- Sting – If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
- Talk Talk – Talk Talk
- Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels
- The Cars – You Might Think
- The Cure – Just Like Heaven
- The Flirts – Passion
- The Motels – Suddenly Last Summer
- The Pointer Sisters – Neutron Dance
- The Pointer Sisters – Hot Together
- The Police – Walking On The Moon
- The Sisters of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection
- The Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
- The The – This Is The Day
- Tina Turner – Steamy Windows
- Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight
- Wax – Bridge To Your Heart
Stockyard FM
Música indie.
- !!! – All U Writers
- !!! ft. Meah Peace – Off the Grid
- ANOTR – Paradise
- Caribou – Never Come Back
- CMD/CTRL – No Stress
- Digitalism – Space Invader
- Elderbrook, Bob Moses – Inner Light
- Fischerspooner – Emerge
- Gener8ion, Yung Lean – Storm I
- Favored Nations – There Is Only Us
- Fcukers – Only One
- Fred Jesse – Bring Me Down
- HEALTH – Nightmare
- Holy Ghost! – Soon
- Hot Chip – Hungry Child
- Justice ft. RIMON – Afterimage
- Justice & Tame Impala – One Night / All Night
- Kitty Ca$h, Thundercat, James Fauntleroy – Time Machine
- LCD Soundsystem – North American Scum
- Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Mount Kimbie – Monroe
- Nation of Language – Across That Fine Line
- Neil Frances – You Move Me
- Overmono, Kindora – Even Angels Ghost
- Overmono – Good Lies
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
- Psychic Mirrors – French Dip
- Rampa & WhoMadeWho – Abu Simbel
- Roisin Murphy – Overpowered
- Shygirl, Empress Of & Kingdom – 4eva
- Slayyyter – Internet Star
- The Dare – Interesting
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
- Underscores – Do It
- Wet Leg, The Dare – Mangetout (The Dare Remix)
- WhoMadeWho, Rampa – Abu Simbel
- Zimmer90 – What Love Is
Dirty South Classics
Hip-hop clásico.
- 2 Chainz, Drake – No Lie
- 2Pac ft. Trick Daddy – Still Ballin’
- B.G. ft. Hot Boys & Big Tymers – Bling Bling
- Big Tymers, Juvenile, Lil Wayne – #1 Stunna
- Birdman ft. Lil Wayne – Pop Bottles
- Brisco – Bitch I’m Me
- Chingy ft. Ludacris & Snoop Dogg – Holidae Inn
- Choppa Style ft. Master P – Choppa Style
- Crime Mob ft. Lil Scrappy – Knuck If You Buck
- David Banner ft. Lil’ Flip – Like a Pimp
- Dem Franchize Boyz – White Tee
- DJ Khaled ft. Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, and Pitbull – Born N Raised
- Gang Starr – Step In The Arena
- Gangsta Boo ft. DJ Paul & Juicy J – Where Dem Dollas At?
- Geto Boys – Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta
- Gorilla Zoe, Guzzy Mane, OJ da Juiceman – HelluvaLife
- Gucci Mane – Lemonade
- Gucci Mane – Freaky Gurl
- JAY-Z, UGK – Big Pimpin’
- Jeezy, JAY-Z – Seen it All
- JT Money ft Solé – Who Dat
- Juvenile ft. Soulja Slim – Slow Motion
- Kodak Black – Skrilla
- Lil Jon ft. Lil Scrappy – What U Gon’ Do
- Lil Wayne – A Milli
- Mike Jones.- Back Then
- Outkast – Players Ball
- Petey Pablo – Freek-A-Leek
- Rick Ross – Hustlin’
- Rick Ross – Push It
- Shawty Lo – Dey Know
- Three 6 Mafia – Hard Out Here for a Pimp
- Three 6 Mafia – Side 2 Side
- T.I. – Rubber Band Man
- Trick Daddy – I’m a Thug
- Trina – Da Baddest Bitch
- Ying Yang Twins, Trick Daddy – What’s Happenin!
- Young Buck – Shorty Wanna Ride
- Yung Joc – It’s Goin’ Down
VCRR
Hip-hop moderno (trap).
- 21 Savage – Cookin
- 310babii, Blueface & Tyga – Soak City
- Bossman Dlow – Mr Pot Scraper
- Bossman Dlow – Left Wrist
- BunnaB – Go Go Go
- Cardi B – Don’t Chart
- Central Cee – Rock N Roll
- Coi Leray – Players
- Denzel Curry – Fla Flow
- DJ Khaled ft. Latto & City Girls – Bills Paid
- Drake – Nokia
- Drake – Nonstop
- Famous Sally & YB – Wassup Gway
- French Montana & Swae Lee – Unforgettable
- Future – Xanny Family
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Gunna – Count Up
- HXG ft. Tana & Quavo – RCKSTRL!VING
- Jeezy ft. Bankroll Fresh – All There
- JT – GMA
- Kodak Black & Don Toliver – Let’s Rock
- Kodak Black ft. XXXTentacion – Roll in Peace
- Latto ft. Flo Milli – Go Shorty
- Metro Boomin, Future, Travis Scott, Playboi Cari – Type Shit
- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee
- Mustard, Quavo & Rob49 – One of Them Ones
- Nemzzz ft. Travis Scott – Gass
- Offset – I Just Came To Pop It
- Playboi Carti – Ahh Yea
- Pooh Shiesty – Got Dat
- Pop Smoke – Dior
- Real Boston Richey – Help Me
- Sexyy Red, Tay Keith – Pound Town
- SoFaygo – Cashout
- Tee Grizzley – IKYFL
- Travis Scott – RHYNO
- Young Nudy – Don Da Da
- Young Thug – Digits
- Young Thug – Wakin Up Flex
- Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin – That’s It
- Zoey Dollaz – Blow a Cheque
Honey FM
R&B de los ‘90.
- 112 – Dance With Me
- Akon ft. Styles P – Locked Up
- Anita Baker – Sweet Love
- Ashford & Simpson – Solid
- Baby Bash ft. T-Pain – Cyclone
- Babyface – Whip Appeal
- Barry White – Your Sweetness Is My Weakness
- Blowfly – The Vampire That Ate Miami
- Blue Cantrell – Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)
- Bobby Brown – Humpin’ Around
- Brandy – Baby
- Brandy, Monica – The Boy Is Mine
- Chingy, Tyrese – Pullin’ Me Back
- Color Me Badd – I Adore Mi Amor
- D’Angelo – Lady
- Earth, Wind and Fire – After the Love Has Gone
- Egyptian Lover – I Need a Freak
- Faith Evans – Love Like This
- Gregory Abbott – Shake You Down
- Groove Theory – Tell Me
- Jagged Edge – Where the Party At
- Jeremih – Birthday Sex
- Jodeci – Feenin’
- Jody Watley – Looking for a New Love
- Joe, G-Unit – Ride Wit U
- Keith Sweat – Twisted
- Kleeer – Intimate Connection
- LeVert – Casanova
- Loose Ends – Slow Down
- Mariah Carey – Vision of Love
- Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri – Get Your Number
- Mary J. Blige – My Life
- Midnight Star – Slow Jam
- Montell Jordan – Get It On Tonite
- Next – Too Close
- Parliament – Handcuffs
- Portrait – Here We Go Again!
- Pretty Ricky – On the Hotline
- Rick James – She Blew My Mind (69 Times)
- Rose Royce – Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Silk – Freak Me
- Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic
- T-Pain – Buy U a Drank
- T-Pain, Mike Jones – I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)
- TLC – Creep
- Toni Braxton – You’re Makin’ Me High
- Toni Braxton, Loon – Hit The Freeway
- Tony! Toni! Toné – Feels Good
- Total, The Notorious B.I.G. – Can’t You See
- Usher – Bad Girl
- Wayne Wonder – No Letting Go
- Zhané – Hey Mr. DJ
Cocoteo FM
Música latina: reggaeton, trap, cumbia.
- Anuel AA ft. Haze – Amanece
- Arca – Sandunguea
- Axel Rulay ft. Farruko and El Alfa – Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix)
- Bad Bunny – Otra Noche en Miami
- Bad Bunny – EoO
- Bb Trickz – Malvada
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso – Dumbai
- Calle 13 – Suave Mix (Blass Remix)
- Chimbala & Omega – Se Me Nota (Agarrame)
- Don Omar – Intocable
- El Alfa, CJ, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom – La Mama de la Mama
- Elvis Crespo – Nuestra Cancion
- Farruko – Pepas
- FEID – Chorrito Pa Las Animas
- Fuerza Regida – Suzuki
- Jhayco – X
- Judeline – Besito
- Kali Uchis & Helado Negro – Largate
- Karol G, Mariah Angeliq – El Makinon
- Latin Mafia & Omar Apollo – Hecho para ti
- MJ Nebrada – La Pari
- Myke Towers – Girl
- RaiNao & El Laberinto del Coco – mariposas en el estomago
- Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000
- Romeo Santos ft. El Chaval de la Bachata – Canalla
- Rosalia – Candy
- Slow Jamz – Sin Dormir
- Tainy & Bad Bunny – Mojabi Ghost
- Tokischa, Bulin 47 – CELOS
- Young Miko – Ni le cabe
Radio La Ola
Hits de la era dorada de la música latina.
- Albita Rodriguez and Willy Chirino – Que Viva Chango
- Banda Blanca – Sopa de Caracol
- Benny More – Que Bueno Baila Usted
- Cachao – Descarga Cubana
- Celia Cruz – Bemba Colora
- Celia Cruz ft. Johnny Pacheco – Besito de Coco
- Charlie Palmieri – La Hija de Lola
- Cheo Feliciano – Anacaona
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – Brujeria
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente
- Frankie Ruiz – Tu Con El
- Gloria Estefan – Mi Tierra
- Hansel y Raul – Kuku-Cha Ku-Cha
- Hector Lavoe – Periodico de Ayer
- Joe Arroyo y La Verdad – Rebelion (No Le Pegue a la Negra)
- Joe Luis Rodriguez – Pavo Real
- Jossie Esteban & La Patrulla 15 – El Tigueron
- Orquesta Harlow – La Cartera
- Oscar D’LEon – Lloraras
- Pete “El Conde” Rodriguez – Catalina la O
- Roberto Torres – Caballo Viejo
- Wilfrido Vargas – Abusadora
- Willie Colon & Ruben Blades – Ligia Elena
- Willie Colon & Ruben Blades – Pedro Navaja
- Willy Chirino – Soy Guajiro
Radio On-U
Dub del reino unido.
- Adrian Sherwood – Dub Inspector
- Augustus Pablo – Ras Menilik Congo – Harp
- Carroll Thompson – I’m So Sorry
- Creation Rebel – Frontline Dub
- Freddie McGregor – Big Ship
- Gregory Isaacs – Mr. Cop
- Horace Andy – Skylarking
- Janet Kay – Silly Games
- Jennifer Lara – I Am In Love
- Ken Boothe – Everything I Own
- Lee Perry & The Upsetters – Black Panta
- Louisa Mark – Caught You in a Lie
- King Jammy – Under Me Sleng Teng Version
- Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good
- The Aggrovators, Linval Thompson, Bunny Lee & Prince Fatty – Jah Jah Dub The Conqueror
- The Revolutionaries – Ragnampaiza Version
V-Rock
Rock & Roll clásico.
- 38 Special – Rockin’ Into The Night
- AC/DC – Sin City
- Aerosmith – Livin’ On The Edge
- April Wine – Roller
- Bad Company – Rock N’ Roll Fantasy
- Billy Squier – Everybody Wants You
- Blue Oyster Cult – Shooting Shark
- Bob Seger – Shakedown
- Bon Jovi – Runaway
- Christopher Cross – Ride Like The Wind
- The Clash – Rock the Casbah
- David Lee Roth – Just Like Paradise
- Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar On Me
- Def Leppard – Comin’ Under Fire
- Dire Straits – Money For Nothing
- The Doobie Brothers – Takin’ It To The Streets
- Eddie Money – Take Me Home Tonight
- Eric Clapton – Cocaine
- Eric Clapton – Bad Love
- Fleetwood Mac – Big Love
- Foreigner – Urgent
- Gerry Rafferty – Right Down the Line
- Gino Vannelli – Black Cars
- Harry Nilsson – Jump Into the Fire
- Huey Lewis & The News – I Want A New Drug
- Jane’s Addiction – Had a Dad
- Jay Ferguson – Thunder Island
- Jefferson Starship – Find Your Way Back
- John Mellencamp – Jack and Diane
- John Parr – Naughty Naughty
- Kenny Loggins – Heart to Heart
- The Kinks – Living On A Thin Line
- KISS – Sure Know Something
- Lindsey Buckingham – Go Insane
- Loverboy – Lovin’ Every Minute of It
- Michael McDonald – I Gotta Try
- Motley Crue – Dr. Feelgood
- Pete Townshend – Let My Love Open the Door
- Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
- The Police – Driven To Tears
- Queen – Hammer To Fall
- Red Rider – Lunatic Fringe
- REO Speedwagon – Take It on the Run
- The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue
- The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
- Stephen Stills – Love the One You’re With
- Stephen Stills – Stranger
- Stevie Nicks – For What It’s Worth
- Stevie Nicks – Rooms on Fire
- The Steve Miller Band – Take The Money And Run
- Steve Winwood – Freedom Overspill
- Styx – Too Much Time On My Hands
- Tine Turner – Better Be Good to Me
- Todd Rundgren – I Saw The Light
- Tom Petty – Love Is A Long Road
- Tom Petty – You Wreck Me
- Tom Petty – Dogs On The Run
- Tom Petty – The Wild One, Forever
- Tom Petty – Wildflowers
- Tom Petty – Between Two Worlds
- Tom Petty – The Damage You’ve Done
- Toto – Georgy Porgy
- U2 – The Unforgettable Fire
- Van Halen – Panama
- Warrant – Cherry Pie
- Warren Zevon – Lawyers, Guns And Money
- Whitesnake – Give Me All Your Love
- The Who – Bargain
- Yes – Rhythm of Love
- ZZ Top – Got Me Under Pressure
The Chamber 106.6
Rock pesado; heavy metal/power metal.
- Anthrax – I Am The Law
- Black Sabbath – I
- Dio – We Rock
- Exodus – Bonded by Blood
- Flotsam & Jetsam – Hammerhead
- Iron Maiden – The Trooper
- Judas Priest – Freewheel Burning
- Linkin Park – In the End
- Mastodon – Blood and Thunder
- Megadeth – Symphony of Destruction
- Metallica – Battery
- Metallica – Master of Puppets
- Metallica – Seek & Destroy
- Overkill – Rotten to the Core
- Pantera – I’m Broken
- Sepultura – Territory
- Slayer – Raining Blood
- Slayer – Payback
- System of a Down – Sugar
- Testament – Over the Wall
- TOOL – Sober
- Venom – Countess Bathory
- Voivod – Panorama
- Power Trip – Mutual Death Warrant
Back Country Radio
Música country.
- The Bellamy Brothers – Let Your Love Flow
- David Allan Coe – Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior
- George Jones, Johnny Paycheck – You Can Have Her
- George Strait – The Fireman
- Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
- Hank Williams Jr. – I’ve Been Down
- Hank Williams Jr. – A Country Boy Can Survive
- Hank Williams Jr. ft. Waylon Jennings – The Conversation
- Jerry Reed – When You’re Hot, You’re Hot
- Jessi Colter – Is There Any Way (You’d Stay Forever)
- Joe Diffie – Pickup Man
- Johnny Paycheck – Someone to Give My Love To
- The Kentucky Headhunters – Walk Softly On This Heart Of Mine
- Loretta Lynn – Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)
- Mel McDaniel – Louisiana Saturday Night
- Merle Haggard – Stop The World And Let Me Off
- Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need
- Rosanne Cash – Tennessee Flat Top Box
- Tammy Wynette – Talkin To Myself Again
- Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie
- Waylon Jennings – Waymore’s Blues
- Waylon Jennings – Gold Dust Woman
- Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson – Just to Satisfy You
- Waylon Jennings – Thanks To The Cathouse (I’m In The Doghouse With You)
Gloriana Blues Radio
Blues.
- Albert Collins – Ice Pick
- B.B. King – Chains and Things
- Big Mama Thornton – Bumble Bee
- Bo Diddley – I’m a Man
- Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
- Champion Jack Dupree – One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer
- Earl Hooker – Blue Guitar
- Ella Fitzgerald – Trouble in Mind
- Freddie King – Yonder Wall
- Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
- Jimmie Rogers – That’s All Right
- John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen
- John Lee Hooker – Dimples
- Junior Kimbrough – Feels So Good #1
- Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City
- Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Back to New Orleans
- Lightnin’ Slim – Hoodoo Blues
- Little Walter, Memphis Minnie – Me And My Chauffeur Blues
- Muddy Waters – Got My Mojo Working
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Didn’t It Rain
- Slim Harpo – Baby Scratch My Back
- Sonny Boy Williamson II – Bring It On Home
Leonida Jazz Radio
Jazz de los ‘70 y más.
- Azymuth – Aguia nao come mosca
- Badbadnotgood, Randy Brecker – Blowin’ Smoke
- Billy Cobham – Crosswind
- Bob James – Night Crawler
- Bob James, David Sanborn – Maputo
- The Brecker Brothers – Funky Sea, Funky Dew
- The Brecker Brothers – Scrunch
- DOMi & JD Beck – Whatup
- Casiopea – Time Limit
- Dave Grusin – Modaji
- David Sanborn – Breaking Point
- Donny Hathaway – Valdez in the Country
- Euge Groove – Mr. Groove
- Fuse One – Silk
- Grover Washington Jr. – Mister Magic
- Herb Alpert – Rotation
- Joe Armon-Jones – Hotel Alphonso
- Kaidi Tatham ft. Stro Elliot – Stro Kyat
- Kokoroko – Tojo
- Marcus Miller – Power
- Miles Davis – Mystery
- Moses Boyd – Rye Lane Shuffle
- Moses Yoofee Trio – WHIP.wav
- Najee – Betcha Don’t Know
- The Kount, Carrtoons – On My Way
- Mystery Time – Thank You Deeply
- Placebo – Humpty Dumpty
- Return to Forever – Sorceress
- Ronnie Laws – Always There
- Stanley Clarke, George Duke – Wild Dog
- Stanley Clarke – School Days
- Stanley Clarke ft. Yussef Dayes and Robert Glasper – Overtown Lights
- Tom Browne – Forever More
- Thundercat – Fleer Ultra
- Venna, Yussef Dayes, Marco Bernadis, Rocco Palladino – Sicily’ Box
- Weather Report – Birdland
Symphony FM
Música clásica, orquestas.
- Handel – Messiah
- Liszt – Les Préludes
- Lutoslawski – Concerto for Orchestra
- Prokofiev – Piano Concerto No. 2
- Jean Sibelius – Symphony No. 5 III. Allegro Molto
- Mahler – Symphony No. 6 Allegro Energico
- Claude Debussy – Nocturnes, L. 91: II. Fetes
- Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 5 in E Minor
- Ludwig Van Beethoven – Symphony No. 7 in A Major
- Mozart – Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola in E-Flat Major
- Bach – Mass in B Minor
- Brahms – Symphony No. 3 in F Major
- Leos Janacek – Sinfonietta JW V1.18: V. Allegro
- Franz Liszt – Les preludes, S. 97
- Prokofiev – Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor
- Maurice Ravel – La valse, M. 72
- Franz Schubert – Erikonig, Op. 1, D. 328
- Shostakovich – Symphony No. 5 in D Minor
- Silebius – Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Major
Worldwide FM
Música internacional.
- 4hero – Star Chasers
- Atmos Blaq – Skhaftin Saka Fonque
- Alewya – Maktoub
- Bobby Caldwell – What You Won’t Do For Love
- Change – Hold Tight
- Champion, Bakey, Jamakabi – International Man
- Chaz Jankel – Glad To Know You
- Cloud One – Atmosphere Strut
- Cristina Camargo – Moral Tem Hora
- D’Angelo – Kamikazi
- Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
- Dongurizu – Yoppa Ratta
- Elements of Life ft. Rahsaan Patterson & Cindy Mizelle – Love From The Sun
- Facta ft. Warrior Queen and Killa P – Slope VIP
- Fejao ft. Samtheman – Brasil de Capoeira
- Floating Points – Del Oro
- Food Courts – If There Are Health Food Stores, Then What Is Everything Else
- Garfield Fleming – Don’t Send Me Away
- Gilles Peterson’s Havana Cultura Band ft. Danay & Carina – Think Twice
- Izco ft. Reek0 & S.I. – Japan Greatly
- Jan Hammer Group – Don’t You Know
- Jamiroquai – Smile
- Jazztronik – Samurai
- Jesse Johnson & DaM-FunK – Stone Kold Krazy Luv
- Klash & Brown – Yu Done Know
- Lil Simz & Obongjayar – Lion
- Luis Antonio Diaz y Su Sol Banda – Que es lo que Hare para Amarte
- Mala & Maggu – Militant Don
- Moses Ideka & Phil – Do It For You
- Mystery Tiime – Thank You Deeply
- Narasimha – Fanga
- Omar Apollo – No Me Busques
- Queen Yahna – Ain’t It Time
- Roberta Flack – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
- Roy Ayers, Thundercat, Om’Mas Keith – McDonalds Drug Money
- Rupa – Aaj Shanibar
- Srirajah Sound System ft. Molam Inteng Keawbula – Si Phan Don Lovers Rock
- Teena Marie – I’m A Sucker For Your Love
- The Crusaders – Free As The Wind
- Zena – My Love Your Love
CircoLoco Records Radio
Música electrónica.
- Aline Umber & Krol ft. Tillmann Ostendarp – Home Now
- Aline Umber, Maxime dB ft. Andre Baum – Coming Back to Life
- ANOTR ft. Emily Warren – Silver Lines
- Black Lounge – Bickering
- Carlita & Bakar – Last Night
- Chloe Caillet & MYD – I FEEL LOVE
- Chris Stassy – We On This Ride
- DJ Tennis ft. Tomike – Never Look Back
- The Ghostbusters – CLOWN
- Jamback – Positive
- Jimi Jules – Don’t Break My Heart
- Jimi Jules – Turbo Rosso
- Larry Latenight – Addicted
- Map.ache – ROCKMI
- Michael Bibi & KETTAMA – Mystery of Raw
- Michael Bibi – Rhythm of the Night
- Mind Against – Let It Go
- PAWSA – Collect the Commas
- PAWSA & Fast Eddie – Body Rock FM
- Pionel – CeeSeeMe
- Prospa ft. RAHH – This Rhythm
- Prospa & Murda Beatz – Baby
- Rampa – The Church (DJ Lag & Palms Trax Remix)
- Rossi & Demi – Deep n Sexy
- Seth Troxier – Bootlicker
- Skream & Jackmaster – The Attention Deficit Track
- Skream – Floral
AfroBank FM
Música afro.
- Alafia – Assanssan
- Alaska – Accuse
- Asake – Joha
- Ayra Starr – Sex Bills Bass Thrills
- Balcony Mix Africa, Lady Du, Focalistic, Major League DJz, LuuDadeejay, Aunty Gelato – Government
- Burna Boy – Bigger
- Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez – Giza
- Ciza, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela – Isaka (6am)
- De Mogul Sa ft. Ms Mo & Makhensa – Oe Batla Kae
- DJ Lag, Robot Boii, Kamo Mphela – Shay’sana
- Eric Kobane (Penny Penny) – Milandhu Bhe (Dr Moruti Remix)
- Dopenation – Kakalika
- Eparapo, Dele Sosimi, Bayaka (IT) – From London to Lagos (Bayaka Remix)
- Fireboy DML – YAWA
- Hugh Masekela – Run No More
- Kiki Gyan – Keep On Dancing
- Manu Dibango – Goro City
- NO11 & Ajay bobo ft. Monochrome – HOW FAR
- Ntombi Ndaba – Tomorrow
- Ofege – Burning Jungle
- Omah Lay – Holy Ghost
- Orlando Julius – Disco Hi-Life
- Oumou Sangare – Sarama
- Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor – Gye Wani
- Phyno & Burna Boy – Do I (Remix)
- Souley Kante – Bi Magni
- Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers – No Discrimination
- Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa
- William Onyeabor – Fantastic Man
- Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper
- Zaylevelten – Guap Up
Kaleidoscope FM
Covers.
- Alim Qasimov & Farghana Qasimova – Say It Right
- Alkistis Protopsalti – Ola Afta Pou Fovamai
- Brazil – Tvoj Svijet
- Don Melody Club – T’ Materiaal
- Fadoul – Al Zman Saib
- George Lam – Gan Ai Gan Zuo
- Heinz Rudolg Kunze – Lola
- Kumbia Queers – Kumbia Dark
- Laibach – Geburt einer Nation
- Mexican Institute of Sound – Sinfonia Agridulce
- Marianne Rosenberg – Herz Aus Glas
- Phuong Thanh – Chia Tay Trong Mua
- Rolf Bergstrom – Rokkibaby
- Ron – Hai Capito O No?
- Sylvie Vartan – Danse ta vie
- Toure Kunda – Nobel
- Trevor M. Simpson & Hi Lo Singers – Stupid Girl
- Wim Damri – Ies Manziel