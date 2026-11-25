LIMA, Peru (AP) — A private zoo in Peru on Wednesday introduced two baby meerkats born in Lima as part of an effort to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and introduce visitors to the African species.

Eduardo Espíritu, a biologist in charge of mammals at NaviFauna, a private zoo and wildlife refuge, said the initiative aims to educate the public about the importance of protecting biodiversity.

Meerkats are small mammals native to southern Africa that dig underground burrows and often stand upright to keep watch for potential threats.

“Meerkats cannot be pets. They are wild animals,” Espíritu said. “We focus on keeping them healthy, and one sign of that is reproduction,” something the zoo has successfully achieved in Lima.

The zoo is home to 15 meerkats, eight of which have been born in Lima since 2025. The other seven arrived from their native Botswana in 2022 through an exchange between zoos, according to NaviFauna.

The species gained widespread popularity through Timon, the meerkat character in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

NaviFauna is a private zoo authorized by Peru’s forestry and wildlife service. It also houses capybaras, macaws and flamingos.

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