2 killed in fire that destroyed Mississippi senior living center

Two people were killed and dozens were rescued when a fire tore through a Mississippi senior living center that was home to more than 100 residents, authorities said Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Clinton , about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Jackson, at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, and multiple wings of the center were on fire, Clinton Mayor Will Purdie said at a news conference.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share with you that two residents lost their lives in that fire,” Purdie said.

Clinton's fire chief, Levius Buckley, said staff at the Brookdale Clinton center got about 85 residents out of the facility safely and firefighters helped get another 10 to 15 out. He said at least four people were taken to hospitals. All surviving residents were either with relatives or at other facilities on Thursday, Purdie said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Buckley said the center's sprinkler system was working at the time.

The mayor credited firefighters and Brookdale Clinton staff with saving lives. Authorities searched the site through the night to account for everyone.

“Last night, I was once again reminded of the strength of this community through its overwhelming response,” Purdie said. “As they always do in times of adversity, our citizens came together at a moment’s notice to help their friends and neighbors.”

Portions of the center were destroyed by the blaze. Although several wings remain standing, they won't be inhabitable for some time, Buckley said. It took about three hours to get the fire under control, and firefighters remained there into the early morning hours.

Residents who were led to safety were bused to a church, where a crowd of people who appeared to be residents’ family members or loved ones waited outside Wednesday.

WLBT-TV showed images of a handful of older people sitting across the street and watching as bright orange flames and black smoke stretched into the sky. One of them was in a wheelchair and the others had walkers or other mobility aids. One also had a small dog. The roof of the building was partially collapsed, as firefighters sprayed the building.

A spokesperson for Brookdale Senior Living said Thursday that company staff are heartbroken over the deaths of the two residents.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all our residents, their families and our associates, and our priority continues to be supporting those affected by this tragedy and providing continued care to our residents,” spokesperson Kristin Puckett said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the first responders and local community members who have come together to support our residents and associates.”

The organization’s website says Brookdale Clinton includes independent living spaces, as well as assisted living and memory care services. Brookdale Senior Living says it has more than 500 senior living communities in 41 states.