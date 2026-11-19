LONDON (AP) — Four British men were found guilty Thursday of multiple sexual crimes, including rape, against a woman whose then-husband drugged and advertised her for sex online, in a case that raised widespread comparisons to that of Gisele Pelicot in France .

Philip Young, the ex-husband of Joanne Young, who waived her right to anonymity, had previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse.

A jury at Winchester Crown Court found the four men, whose ages range from 32 to 62, guilty of abusing the woman at her home in Swindon in southern England, after being recruited on the Internet.

Norman Macksoni, 48, was found guilty of one charge of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching while Mohammed Hassan was found guilty of one count of sexual touching.

During a 13-year period, Philip Young, who served as a locally-elected official for the Conservative Party in Swindon between 2007 and 2010, drugged and raped his wife and invited other men on websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to have sex with her without her knowledge.

He pleaded guilty to a total 56 charges, including 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.

He was also charged with making indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children, and possessing an extreme pornographic image between January 2019 and January 2024.

A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.