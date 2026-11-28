With one day remaining in college football's regular season, the Big Ten is the only Power Four league that doesn't know the matchup for its conference title game.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (Miami vs. Wake Forest), Big 12 (Utah vs. Texas Tech) and Southeastern Conference (Georgia vs. Texas) are all set. Texas clinched a berth in the SEC championship game when it beat Texas A&M 16-6 on Friday night.

Also Friday, Buffalo and Toledo both clinched spots in the Mid-American Conference title game. The Pac-12 matchup — San Diego State at Boise State — was already set.

Here's what's still at stake in the remaining leagues:

American

Friday: UTSA beat Tulsa 28-22 to clinch a spot in the championship game, and the Roadrunners will host. Memphis blew a 17-point lead in the final quarter, losing to Temple 35-31 to keep several other teams alive in the race.

Standings: UTSA (7-1), East Carolina (5-2), North Texas (5-2), Memphis (5-3), Florida Atlantic (4-3), UAB (4-3), Tulane (4-3), Army (4-3).

Saturday: East Carolina hosts FAU, Rice hosts Army, South Florida hosts Tulane and North Texas hosts UAB.

Scenarios:

— East Carolina or North Texas can clinch a spot in the title game if one wins and the other loses. If both win, the tiebreaker between them would come down to computer metrics.

— The three-loss teams can stay in play for a metrics tiebreaker only if ECU and North Texas both lose. If that happens, there could be as many as seven teams tied for a spot in the championship game.

Betting favorite: UTSA.

Big Ten

Friday: Iowa beat Nebraska 31-7 , eliminating Southern California and Ohio State from the conference championship race.

Standings: UCLA (7-1), Iowa (7-2), Indiana (6-2), Oregon (6-2).

Saturday: Ohio State hosts Michigan, Northwestern hosts Illinois, UCLA hosts USC, Maryland hosts Penn State, Rutgers hosts Michigan State, Indiana hosts Purdue and Oregon hosts Washington. It’s possible all those games could matter because in-conference strength of schedule is part of the tiebreaker system.

Scenarios:

— UCLA is in with a win, or with losses by Indiana and Oregon.

— UCLA can also make it with a loss, if Oregon wins and Indiana loses.

— If UCLA and Oregon lose while Indiana wins, UCLA still gets in if Ohio State wins.

— If UCLA and Oregon lose while Indiana wins, and Ohio State loses, then UCLA would need Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State to all win. Then the second spot in the title game (against Indiana) would be decided by a computer rankings tiebreaker between UCLA and Iowa.

— Oregon is in with a win in every scenario except one: If UCLA and Indiana lose, then the Ducks would be left out even if they beat Washington. (The title game would be UCLA-Iowa.)

— Indiana qualifies with a win and losses by Oregon and UCLA. A loss eliminates Indiana.

— Iowa is in if Indiana and either Oregon or UCLA lose. Or if Indiana wins, Oregon loses and UCLA wins.

— If Indiana and Oregon both win, Iowa can make it if UCLA loses. Iowa can also qualify via the rankings tiebreaker mentioned above with UCLA — or if UCLA doesn’t get the wins it needs from Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State in that scenario.

Betting favorite: Oregon.

Conference USA

Standings: Liberty (7-0) and Jacksonville State (6-1) have clinched spots in the title game. The question is who will have home field.

Final week: On Saturday, Western Kentucky hosts Kennesaw State, Missouri State hosts Liberty and Delaware hosts Jacksonville State.

Scenarios:

— If Jacksonville State wins, Liberty loses and Kennesaw State wins, the title game will be at Jacksonville State. If Liberty wins or Jacksonville State loses, Liberty hosts.

Betting favorite: Liberty.

Mountain West

Friday: New Mexico beat Air Force 42-19 to clinch a spot — and home field — in the conference title game.

Standings: New Mexico (7-1), North Dakota State (6-2), Wyoming (6-2), UNLV (5-2).

Saturday: UNLV hosts Nevada.

Scenarios:

— If Nevada wins, NDSU joins New Mexico in the title game.

— If UNLV wins, New Mexico's opponent is decided by computer rankings.

Betting favorite: New Mexico.

Sun Belt

Standings: Georgia Southern (6-1) and James Madison (5-2) are atop the East Division. Louisiana Tech has already won the West.

Saturday: Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana Tech and James Madison hosts Coastal Carolina.

Scenarios:

— If Georgia Southern wins, the title game is Louisiana Tech at Georgia Southern.

— If Louisiana Tech and James Madison win, the title game is James Madison at Louisiana Tech.

— If Louisiana Tech and Coastal Carolina win, the title game is Georgia Southern at Louisiana Tech.

Betting favorite: Louisiana Tech.

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