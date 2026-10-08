49ers DE Mykel Williams excited to get back on the field for 1st time since knee surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive end Mykel Williams has spent nearly a year working his way back after a torn knee ligament cut short his rookie season for the San Francisco 49ers .

The grueling rehab process is now complete and Williams is ready to make his return to the field on Sunday when the 49ers take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“I'm going crazy. I'm losing my mind," Williams said Wednesday. "I’m ready to go. I’m excited to play ball. I miss playing ball. It’s been like damn near a year since I played, so I just want to get back on the field.”

The Niners' planned move to activate Williams from the physically unable to perform list later this week couldn't come at a better time with San Francisco missing several key players on the defensive line ahead of the showdown against Seattle. Star pass rusher Nick Bosa remains sidelined by a calf injury and rookie defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. is set to miss a second straight game with an ankle injury.

San Francisco also has three other key defensive linemen on injured reserve with Alfred Collins, C.J. West and Sam Okuayinonu out for significant time. The 49ers are tied with the sixth-fewest sacks in the league with six and had none last week against Denver.

“It’s been killing me just watching it transpire how it has been,” Williams said. “I’m just ready to get back on the field.”

Williams was the 11th overall pick in 2025 and made an immediate impact on San Francisco’s run defense last season before getting hurt. The 49ers improved their yards per carry allowed by 0.28 per carry before his injury.

Williams has 20 tackles, with 19 pressures, four tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery but he felt he had much more to give.

"I wasn’t happy with what I did, to be real,” he said. “I know the type of player I am, and I don’t think I represented myself well on tape last year. Whether that was for different reasons or ... I just didn't play the best to my ability.”

Williams said he worked on several areas in the offseason once he was healthy enough to practice, including his get-off speed, pad level, hand usage and his pass rush plan.

He also became leaner after improving his diet by cutting down on sweets such as ice cream and his favorite peach cobbler. The hope is that will help him get off the ball faster.

“We’re going to see Sunday," he said.

Other injury news for the 49ers

San Francisco will also be without fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and S Marques Sigle (ankle) this week after they both got hurt last week.

Cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) also missed practice Wednesday but still has a chance to play this week. Receiver Mike Evans (ribs) and running back Kaelon Black (illness) were limited.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Dre Greenlaw all got a rest day Wednesday and missed practice.

The team also placed receiver Dante Pettis on the practice squad injury list after he hurt his calf last week and signed receiver Xavier Smith to take his place.

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